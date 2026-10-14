The vessel “ABLE” left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone

The vessel “ABLE“, flying the flag of Palau, left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone this night at around 01:10, about 33 nautical miles east of Ahtopol.

The vessel, carrying 5,985 tons of barley from Romania to Turkey, is 110 m long and 17 m wide. It was hit by a drone on the night of October 6, 2026, about 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala.

The ship's 18-member crew was successfully rescued by two passing vessels. The sailors were taken aboard the m/v “DIOSCURIA“, which transported them to the port of Varna.

Source: www.mtc.government.bg