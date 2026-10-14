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The vessel “ABLE” left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone

The vessel “ABLE” left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone

The vessel, carrying 5,985 tons of barley from Romania to Turkey, is 110 m long and 17 m wide.

Oct 14, 2026 12:17 68

The vessel “ABLE” left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone - 1
Vencislav Mihajlov Vencislav Mihajlov Author at Fakti.bg

The vessel “ABLE“, flying the flag of Palau, left the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone this night at around 01:10, about 33 nautical miles east of Ahtopol.

The vessel, carrying 5,985 tons of barley from Romania to Turkey, is 110 m long and 17 m wide. It was hit by a drone on the night of October 6, 2026, about 70 nautical miles east of the town of Byala.

The ship's 18-member crew was successfully rescued by two passing vessels. The sailors were taken aboard the m/v “DIOSCURIA“, which transported them to the port of Varna.

Source: www.mtc.government.bg


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