Mikhail Konstantinov: Votes are not bought in presidential elections

Votes are not bought or sold in presidential elections. This was stated by Professor Mikhail Konstantinov, Director of “Electoral Analysis and Forecasts“ at “Gallup International Balkan“ and former member of the Central Election Commission.

“My personal experience over the last 35-36 years in the field of elections shows that votes are not bought or sold in presidential elections,“ Konstantinov told Radio “Focus“.

His comment comes against the backdrop of the Ministry of Interior's data on the preparation of the presidential elections on October 25. By October 13, the Ministry of Interior had received 34 reports of violations of electoral legislation, of which 31 were for vote buying. Four pre-trial proceedings have been initiated - one expedited and three under the general procedure.

Since September 28, the police have conducted 119 specialized operations in the country, and 373 warning protocols have been drawn up. The Ministry of Interior is coordinating its actions with the National Security Agency and the prosecutor's office.

According to him, the greatest risk is in local elections

Konstantinov pointed out that vote trading is more important in parliamentary elections and especially in local elections. According to him, the reason is that in the election of a mayor or municipal councilors, a relatively small number of votes can change the result.

“In parliamentary elections - yes, and in local elections en masse, because then it makes sense“, he commented. According to him, in European elections, interest in vote buying is weaker, as the result is perceived as less significant than local decisions.

Konstantinov's statement is an assessment based on his professional experience, and not an official conclusion of the election administration or investigative bodies. The Ministry of Interior's data show the presence of signals and proceedings for alleged crimes against the political rights of citizens, but they do not in themselves prove that vote buying has been carried out.

Konstantinov: Trust in elections has weakened

According to him, society has gradually reached a state in which many people do not trust the election results. He linked this to the great attention paid to individual cases of violations and the spread of the belief that elections in general are being falsified.

Konstantinov gave as an example the elections for the 36th National Assembly, held on October 13, 1991. 38 parties and coalitions participated in them, the voter turnout was 84 percent, and invalid votes - 2.7 percent.

He defined these elections as the first free and fair after nearly 57 years of an unfree electoral process and stated that the high standards of that period must be restored.

Sources: focus-news.net, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg