Magdalena Lazarova proposed as acting Prosecutor General

The Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council unanimously proposed to the Plenum of the SJC to appoint Magdalena Lazarova as acting Prosecutor General. Currently, she is the only Deputy Prosecutor General.

If appointed, Lazarova will hold the position for 6 months from October 23 of this year. The term of Vanya Stefanova as acting Prosecutor No. 1 expires a day earlier.

We recall that last week, personnel officers decided to ask Magdalena Lazarova if she would agree to head the state prosecution for the next six months.

In a letter to the Prosecutorial College, Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov stated that he will not propose an acting prosecutor, but is counting on at least two candidates participating in the race for the position.