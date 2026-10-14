NSI reported 0.2% deflation in September, inflation is 5.7%

Monthly deflation of 0.2% was reported in Bulgaria in September, according to the final data of the National Statistical Institute. However, on an annual basis, inflation has accelerated to 5.7% compared to 5.1% in August. The accumulated increase since the beginning of the year reaches 4.2%.

„In September 2026, monthly inflation, measured by the consumer price index, is negative – 0.2 percent, and the annual inflation is 5.7 percent“, the NSI reported.

Entertainment and tourism are getting cheaper

The largest price decrease in September was reported in the group “Entertainment, sports and culture“ – by 10.2%. Restaurant and hotel services fell by 1.1%, and home furnishings, household goods and services fell by 0.5%.

The drop in prices did not cover all goods and services. Transportation rose by 3.7%, educational services – by 3.2%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products – by 1.1%. An increase of 0.9% was recorded for clothing and footwear, while food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.7%.

How have food prices changed

Among foods, the most significant price decreases were for grapes - by 11.2%, pepper - by 10.3%, citrus fruits - by 3.4%, ripe onions - by 3.2%, pasta and root vegetables - by 2.6%. A decrease was also recorded for apples, bananas, fresh fish, ripe beans, low-fat fresh milk and coffee.

At the same time, among non-food goods and services, methane for cars - by 7.4%, A95H gasoline - by by 6.4%, gasoline A100H - by 5.6%, and diesel fuel - by 5.5%.

The Harmonized Index remains unchanged

According to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, used for comparison between countries in the European Union, the monthly change in September was 0%. The annual inflation by this indicator is 5.6%, and the accumulated since the beginning of the year - 4.9%.

The NSI's flash estimate from October 1 indicated a higher monthly deflation - 0.3%, and annual inflation of 5.6%. The final data show a price decrease of 0.2% and slightly higher annual inflation.

The next express assessment of the NSI will cover October and is scheduled for November 3.

Sources: economic.bg, investor.bg, novini.bg