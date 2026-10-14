Gyurov: Why is no one doing anything to stop the price increase? And why is the state behaving like a stepmother to its people?

“People's livelihood is a matter of national security. It is part of it and it is high time that the state, which is behaving like an enemy of the nation's better incomes, realizes this.“ This is stated by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov in his position on the state of the Bulgarian economy, the prices of basic goods and the risks facing the country's transport connectivity.

“There is no one who has not felt it in his pocket“, emphasizes Gyurov. He focuses his position on the costs of fuel and basic foods - milk, eggs, meat and vegetables - and the impact of price increases on people's daily lives. According to Gyurov, there is no consistent response to the pressure on family budgets. That is why the president must put the problem before the institutions, publicly insist on specific measures from the government and monitor what is being done.

Bulgaria is being closed from all sides

“Bulgaria is being closed from all sides“, warns Gyurov. He draws attention to the growing risks for commercial shipping in the Black Sea, and in addition, two key railway routes to Serbia and Romania are facing complete closure for at least 6 months. According to preliminary data from the transport department, the closure of the Niš-Dimitrovgrad section is planned for about 200 days, starting from September 2026, and the interruption of traffic on the Giurgiu Sever-Ruse route for the period from April to December 2027. In both cases, the planned restrictions exceed half a year.

“This is a huge problem for the entire Bulgarian economy, which is practically entering isolation“, says Gyurov. He emphasizes the scale of the stakes: four out of every ten employed in Bulgaria work in the processing industry, trade and transport - nearly 1.2 million people according to the NSI's average annual data for 2025.

“If transport has to detour, the goods travel longer. If they travel longer, they cost more. If they cost more, Bulgarian companies become less competitive. And when companies lose orders, jobs and people's incomes are at risk in conditions of rising prices“, the presidential candidate points out.

Gyurov also warns of the long-term consequences: when a company once moves its route through another country, it is not certain that it will subsequently return. Thus, Bulgaria can gradually be bypassed by trade, without anyone raising the alarm about this. The president must speak out about these risks and demand quick and effective solutions.

Where is the state?

Against the backdrop of the rise in prices of basic goods, which he defines as unbearable, Gyurov poses the questions: “Why is no one doing anything to stop this and why is my state behaving like a stepmother to its people?“

“The Bulgarian state is silent. While Rumen Radev's government questions Bulgaria's European direction, and Iliana Yotova continues to support this course, our country risks remaining on the periphery of Europe - far from investments, trade routes and opportunities for higher incomes with rising prices," he says.

As an additional warning signal, Gyurov points to the World Bank's lowered forecast for Bulgaria's economic growth in 2027 - from 2.9% to 2.6%. He places the reduced expectations for the country against the backdrop of projected economic growth in the region. According to him, rising prices are putting people's incomes under pressure, and uncertainty about their future is increasing. "This must stop immediately and we must reverse the trend of impoverishment and isolation," Gyurov insists.

“The connection we need to see is: more difficult transport means more expensive business; more expensive business means less investment and more insecure jobs. Less income and higher prices mean a lack of care for our people“, emphasizes the presidential candidate.

In conclusion, Andrey Gyurov poses the questions to which the state owes not only answers, but also real actions for the people:

“What are you doing to keep Bulgaria connected, competitive and part of the major trade routes of Europe? And more importantly: what are the real measures that people will start to feel immediately, and not be another blindfold on TV? When will the results for which the people elected you be seen?“