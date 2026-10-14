Rumen Radev: The Burgas refinery is provided with crude oil until mid-December

The Burgas refinery is provided with crude oil until mid-December and there is no room for panic. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev from the parliamentary rostrum during a hearing in the National Assembly on the actions and measures taken by the Bulgarian government related to the attacks against merchant ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, as well as the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system.

“There are sufficient reserves at “Lukoil“. There are 140,000 tons of oil in the storage facility. There are still 420,000 tons to be unloaded from 3 tankers that are in our territorial waters“, emphasized Rumen Radev. Regarding the next deliveries in the new year, the Prime Minister specified that prices will depend greatly on the future insurance of ships sailing in the Black Sea.

„If there are problems with fuel, this is the panic that your leader is instilling, traveling around the country and entertaining you well with the claims that, you see, there will be no diesel and that the reason is that we are allowing exports”, said the Prime Minister, referring to the Chairman of GERB. Rumen Radev pointed out that there is no room for panic and that diesel is and will be available.

The Prime Minister again answered a question about the physical perpetrator of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, reminding that there is no definitive evidence of this to date. "Unfortunately, we do not have your crystal ball," the Prime Minister addressed GERB MP Daniel Mitov and specified: "Your crystal ball indicated that the "Hemus" highway would be ready in 2017. So, unlike you, we cannot so boldly confirm with evidence. I said very clearly: we work with evidence, not hypotheses, when it comes to important international relations." The government continues all efforts of active diplomacy and through all channels, together with allies in the EU and NATO, to reach the perpetrator of the attacks.

The Prime Minister called on the majority in the National Assembly to be patient on all issues related to the burning of the “Starlink“ antennas.

“We cannot categorically, like you, claim and accuse, looking into your crystal ball, which indicated that Peevski is changing for the better, and Borisov is a marketing enemy. Today you are saying the opposite“, the Prime Minister addressed the author of the question - MP Bozhidar Bozanov.