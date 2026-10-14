Minister Naydenov: We have committed to upgrading e-justice and clear rules for the use of AI

In the management program, we have committed to upgrading e-justice, which will cover the entire judicial process - from the submission and service of documents, access to the electronic case, payments and the possibility of remote participation in court sessions. For lawyers, this means an easier and more accessible way to access cases, fewer administrative difficulties and better conditions for protecting the rights of clients. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov at the opening of the 21st academic year of the Center for Lawyers' Training “Krustyu Tsonchev“ in Sofia.

Naydenov outlined that clear rules for the use of artificial intelligence in justice are to be created, with guarantees for human control and transparency.

The Minister of Justice emphasized that digitalization also places new demands on the judicial system. He drew attention to the fact that artificial intelligence is already entering everyday legal work and changing the requirements for professional training. As an example, he pointed out the topic included in the Center's program "Practical Problems in the Use of AI". Nikolay Naydenov is convinced that lifelong learning represents a constant improvement of knowledge.

In the previous year, the Center for Lawyers' Training "Krustyu Tsonchev" organized nearly 300 trainings in Sofia and the country, together with the bar associations. Among his new initiatives is “Lawyers for Children“, aimed at the opportunities for the legal community to support the protection of the rights and interests of children.

During the opening, Minister Naydenov also said that a strong legal profession is necessary for the rule of law and when it is independent and competent, the citizen is convinced that he will not be left alone when defending his rights. “I wish you in the new school year to find the strongest arguments – in the law, practice and your own development”, he added.