Bulgaria and Romania want to stop drone combat in the Black Sea

Bulgaria and Romania will insist before the European Union to stop all combat operations and the use of drones in the Black Sea. The two countries are preparing a common position and want security in the region to be discussed as a separate emergency item at the upcoming European summit, President Iliana Yotova announced at a briefing in Burgas.

“Our main demand is for the stoppage of all combat operations and the use of drones in the Black Sea“, said the head of state after a telephone conversation with her Romanian counterpart.

According to her, the initial intention was for the situation in the Black Sea to be part of the general discussion on the war in Ukraine. After the recent attacks on merchant ships, Bulgaria and Romania have requested that the topic receive separate attention.

Joint document and European support

The foreign ministries of the two countries are already working on a joint document. It will include data on incidents and threats to shipping, as well as specific requests to European partners.

Among the proposals are increased surveillance of the sea area and assistance in investigating the attacks. Bulgaria will also seek technical assistance from the European Maritime Safety Agency, including equipment for studying sunken ships.

Bulgaria and Romania also support France's proposal for a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea. Yotova said the idea is gaining more and more support among European partners.

Talks with Turkey and warnings to the population

“I think we are gaining more and more allies and my prediction is that there will be a common solution of the European Union“, Yotova said.

The president stressed that a lasting solution to security in the Black Sea cannot be achieved without the participation of Russia and Ukraine. Bulgaria is also holding talks with Turkey, which could use its diplomatic channels to reach an agreement.

Yotova said the best option would be a meeting on security in the Black Sea with representatives of all Black Sea countries, including the warring parties. She warned that such a process would require lengthy negotiations at the diplomatic and technical level.

The risks are not limited to merchant ships, the president pointed out. According to her, there is a danger for fishermen as well as for people on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. National measures are being developed for timely warning when dangerous floating objects and debris are detected.

Proposal to expand the coordination center

„We should consider ways to include the BG-ALERT system when such debris is observed in the Black Sea“, said Yotova.

The President highly appreciated the actions of the Bulgarian services in the recent incidents with merchant ships. According to her, the coordination was quick, and the teams participated in the rescue of surviving sailors. Yotova especially noted the work of the „Border Police“ boats.

After visiting the Border Coordination Center, she proposed that its structure be expanded. According to her, representatives of local authorities, the regional administration, relevant ministries and the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration“ should participate in its work.

The goal is that in the event of a new incident, information should be exchanged more quickly, and the actions of local and national institutions should be better coordinated.

“We are faced with a situation in which we have no room for error“, the president warned.