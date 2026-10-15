October 15, 1912 The Bulgarian Army attacks the fortified line Luleburgaz-Bunarhisar

From October 15 to 19, 1912, the First and Third Armies conduct the Luleburgaz-Bunarhisar offensive operation, the National Museum of Military History (NVIM) recalls.

The High Command does not immediately pursue the defeated Ottoman forces at Lozengrad, which retreat to the defensive line Luleburgaz - Bunarhisar - Karaagach dere river. The enemy's plan envisages defending the position to stop the Bulgarian troops and delivering a counterattack in the direction Bunarhisar - Lozengrad in order to achieve a turn in the war, .

The actions against the enemy were resumed on October 15, 1912. For better management of the troops, the United Armies (First and Third) were created under the general command of Lieutenant General Radko Dimitriev, which for the first time in the practice of European armies formed an operational unit larger than an army. The main blow was delivered by the Third Army in the direction of Lozengrad - Bunarhisar - Çorlu.

The First Army advanced along the auxiliary direction of Lüleburgaz - Çorlu. In just five days of extremely heavy fighting, the enemy's defenses were broken through and the enemy retreated in disorder towards Chataldzha, abandoning all of its heavy weapons and military equipment.

Deeply impressed by the Bulgarian soldier's determination at Bunarhisar and Lüleburgaz, the British daily newspaper “The Times“ wrote: “The true hero of the day is the Bulgarian infantry soldier… Patient, resilient, cheerful and laughing… at the decisive moment of the battle he appears in a new, amazing face. To him, above all, is due the success and victory.

The Headquarters of the United Armies at Lüleburgaz, October 16, 1912, source: National Museum of Military History