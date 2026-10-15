A construction plane fell on a woman and sent her onto the roadway of a boulevard in Varna

A construction plane fell on a woman in the center of Varna. The case became clear from social networks, and the incident was filmed by an eyewitness.

The footage shows how a fence falls while the woman is waiting for a green traffic light to cross, the next moment she flies forward under the weight and falls onto the roadway.

Fortunately, this happens while there are no passing cars.

The situation unfolded after 12:00, in the area of Red Square, BTV reports.

"The woman is fine, probably with abrasions. I'm uploading the clip if someone close to her recognizes her and they decide to hold the site responsible. I will send it to the Varna Regional Department of Emergency Situations as a signal. "Luckily it didn't fall on the child," wrote the man who posted the footage.