The Minister of Justice will consider whether to appeal the selection of a new acting prosecutor general

Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov comments on the selection of a new acting prosecutor general

"Continuation of a long-standing tradition in the prosecutor's office - to have only one candidate".

Minister Naydenov explained why he did not propose a candidate for the position:

"I do not have enough conviction to propose a candidate that I consider suitable at this stage. As I said, I did not receive the other references, and without them I cannot form an impression of the people who expressed such consent".

The Minister of Justice stated that he would consider whether there are grounds and whether it is appropriate to attack the election, BNR reports.