Assoc. Prof. Plamen Ralchev expects more strikes in the Black Sea in the coming days

"These drone attacks are very well measured - to be below the brink of war, of military escalation, but still creating enough problems and tension for the coastal countries. This is a policy of pressure, as well as an attempt to expand the zone of military operations in the Black Sea - something that is extremely worrying".

This was explained to the Bulgarian National Radio by Assoc. Prof. Plamen Ralchev, lecturer in "International Relations" at the University of National and World Economy.

Today and tomorrow, the leaders of the EU countries are meeting on security and defense issues. Our country is represented by Prime Minister Rumen Radev. "NATO is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to help Bulgaria and Romania strengthen anti-drone defense and surveillance of the water space after the recent attacks on merchant ships. Bulgaria calls for collective efforts for safe navigation in the Black Sea", wrote in "X" Prime Minister Rumen Radev after his meeting with the Secretary General of the Alliance Mark Rutte and the President of Romania Nikusor Dan.

More such attacks can be expected in the coming days, predicted Assoc. Prof. Ralchev in the program "Nescho pove".

"And attempts at escalation. The speed of reaction of NATO member states is very important. One of the possible goals of such attacks is to create tension and division between the Alliance countries.

We will have to partner much more actively with Turkey and Romania to find a solution to the situation, which is getting worse and worse, he also noted.

I would be very cautious about the idea of a moratorium on attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, however, the lecturer in "International Law" commented.

"At first glance, this is the initiative that seems the most reasonable, the easiest to do, but in the long run, the interpretation in Ukraine and the benefits that Russia can derive from this moratorium may not be particularly useful for us. Turning the Black Sea into a gray zone for security, even in a frozen conflict, will not bring strategic benefits."