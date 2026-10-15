Iliana Yotova: The war has descended on the Black Sea, it is no longer just Russia-Ukraine

We expect to see how NATO will help, because we turned to our partners a few days ago, after another attack in the Black Sea. NATO has its capabilities. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

The head of state recalled that a special strategy for "Eastern Guard" was created, which is the tool that can help member states in such situations, part of the general strategy of NATO's eastern flank.

"We want to see the specific instructions that will be received from there and what specifically our partners can help us with. NATO is one side, we have the EU, we have the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which issued a statement yesterday," Yotova emphasized.

According to the president, Bulgaria is extremely active in its diplomacy, at all levels.

"We expect this common response. This multilateral diplomacy will go through many stages, at various levels, to finally lead to the leaders sitting around one table. We have no right to make a mistake," Yotova told Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to her, there must be at least basic trust between the countries in order for them to sit at this negotiating table.

"Professionals, real diplomats must prepare this ground and then political decisions can be made. What I have seen for several days now gives me a certain amount of optimism - the consultations with our Romanian partners, the desire to put the situation in the Black Sea as a separate item at the summit. The war has descended into the Black Sea, it is no longer just Russia-Ukraine. It affects all countries in the Black Sea basin. It blocks shipping, which already speaks of a potential crisis in Africa and Asia. There is a threat of a food crisis, there is a military threat, of stopping supplies," the head of state said.

Today brings good and positive news, Yotova reported, also highlighting the special meeting of Prime Minister Rumen Radev with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"My colleague Nikusor Dan was also present at this meeting. This is already a basis for the two countries to act together. After the first attacks in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone that evening, I had a conversation with the President of the European Council, Mr. Costa. We discussed several options for the upcoming council, which is today and tomorrow. Then I insisted that the Black Sea be brought up as a new topic," she announced.

Iotova expressed hope that we would also receive a mandate, or at least a political framework, to start holding consultations and opening diplomatic channels to all countries, which are about 6 countries - Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and Georgia.

"We are all interested in the sea being safe. Unfortunately, for a decade we have not had binding documents between the six countries around the Black Sea on the topic of security," the president noted.

The president pointed out that in diplomacy, in interstate relations, there are different degrees of reactions, so everyone is very cautious.

"Every word, every wrong step can be fatal. Article 4 of the NATO Charter implies consultations between member states at a time when there is a threat to national security. It also refers to some type of participation on the territory of the respective country, although not to a strong degree, as in Article 5. We started to hold these consultations after the first incidents in the Black Sea", she commented. "If the attacks in the Black Sea continue in the same way, not only will insurance be lifted - the ships will not travel. In addition to the cargo that is at risk, we have sunk ships. We cannot afford to spend human lives so cheaply. In the event of a prolonged escalation, there are two major dangers. One is related to crossing the border of territorial waters, and secondly - let's not forget that we also have our own fleet, a merchant fleet. Our first task is to take care of the security of these people," Yotova emphasized.

Peace cannot be a slogan, we cannot stand by and wait for someone to come to an understanding somewhere in the world, said the head of state, adding that every country must be active.

"It is high time for Europe to start participating. In the last two years, we seem to have lost the momentum for resolving this conflict. The EU is a world leader. As such, we must decide what our peace proposal is," Yotova insisted.

"Let there be peace through negotiations, not through force."

According to her, a severe winter is coming and if we really want to help Ukraine, "we must see how we untie this knot." Radev surprised Brussels by supporting the diesel deal between Russia and the United States.

"There are two problems, because there could be a lack of supplies. Yes, we in Bulgaria are guaranteed supplies, but we are not guaranteed prices. Let's reassure our citizens that we have enough oil, Bulgaria has not been dependent on these supplies for a long time. Bulgaria has secured itself to a large extent", Yotova assured.

The president specified that the European Maritime Safety Agency had requested deep-sea research facilities: "According to my information, the first sunken ship from the first attacks is nearly 2,000 meters down. As for the ship from the second attack, which survived, it will be brought closer to the Bulgarian coast as soon as possible". "I do not think that this should be a pre-election issue. There should be a Bulgarian position, well-founded. This was the reason I convened the KSNS after the first attacks. It has always been my goal, in cases where it is necessary, to have the opportunity to gather on the territory of the presidential institution all ministries, security services - all those who have empathy and are responsible for solving a certain problem", explained Yotova.

Asked whether she had notified the prosecutor's office about Ognyan Atanasov, the president replied that she was preparing so that the signal would be sustained and complete: "It is a matter of days to submit it. I am speaking only with facts. In connection with the case of Iva Mihaylova, Yotova pointed out that no official Bulgarian institution was in any way signaled and had no information that she would return to Bulgaria.

"From now on, it is very important to have full examinations by Bulgarian doctors to see what the risks to her health are and what can be offered. It's about a 23-year-old child," she said.

"We've suffered enough from people who were not in their places, at different levels of government. In addition to being well-prepared, you have to want the people's trust, which is not inherited, it has to be earned. With my entire political path, biography, I can afford to insist on the people's trust. A campaign must be run in which the ideas and suggestions of the people are heard," concluded Yotova.