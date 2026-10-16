Air Force marks 114 years since the first combat flight

The Bulgarian Air Force marks its combat holiday with a solemn ritual in front of the Aviator's Monument in Sofia. October 16 marks 114 years since the first combat flight of the Bulgarian military aviation.

The ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. Wreaths and flowers will be laid in front of the monument in memory of the defenders of the native sky, who died for the freedom of Bulgaria and in the performance of their military duty in peacetime.

Military tribute at the Aviator's Monument

Representatives of the command staff and servicemen from the Air Force, the Guards Representative Brass Band and a representative formation from the National Guard Unit will participate in the ritual.

Representatives of the armed forces, the presidency, the Council of Ministers, the diplomatic corps and local authorities have been invited. Among the guests will be veterans of the Air Force.

114 years since the first combat mission

The first combat mission with an airplane was carried out on October 16, 1912. Since then, the date has been celebrated as the birthday of Bulgarian military aviation and as a holiday of aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force.

Sources: dariknews.bg