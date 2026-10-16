Police operation in Burgas: Five detained, reports of vote buying being investigated

Five people have been detained in a specialized police operation in Burgas, aimed at combating domestic crime and possible cases of vote buying, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Most of those arrested are related to drug production activities. A laboratory was also dismantled.

There have been reports of vote buying, which are currently being investigated.

The police operations are in the Pobeda district, where election violations have traditionally been committed over the years.

"The goal is one – to guarantee a fair vote and allow citizens to vote peacefully on election day according to their conscience and as they wish. A parallel campaign is currently underway in Aytos. Since the beginning of October, control has been intensified in the Burgas region. The campaigns will continue until the end of election day“, said Chief Inspector Ivaylo Indjov, Head of “Security Police“ at the First Regional Police Station-Burgas.