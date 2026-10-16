Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev gathered representatives of the embassies of the European Union member states and the Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria Yordanka Chobanova at Sofia Municipality. The meeting marked the beginning of joint preparations for the celebration of 20 years since Bulgaria's accession to the EU.

2027 marks two decades since Bulgaria's membership in the European Union and 70 years since the signing of the Treaties of Rome, which laid the foundations of European integration. The ambition of the Sofia Municipality is for Sofia to celebrate these anniversaries with a rich series of events that will unite European countries and the citizens of the capital.

“I want Sofia to show the most beautiful face of Europe in 2027 - its diversity, the freedom and the opportunities it gives us to be together. To do something big, beautiful and memorable for people. Europe is already part of our everyday life - in the way we travel, learn, work and create. We want to show it through culture, meetings between people and shared experiences,“ said Vasil Terziev.

During the meeting, the mayor invited the diplomatic missions to actively participate in the preparations and to contribute with their ideas and initiatives. The goal is to jointly create a program that will present the richness of European cultures and turn Sofia into a place for meetings, shared experiences and celebration.

“Europe is strong when we are together. We want every country to have its place in what we are preparing, and every Sofian to be able to feel part of it. I believe that together we can do something truly special for Sofia“, added the mayor.

The meeting is the first step in the preparation, which will continue in partnership with European diplomatic missions, cultural institutes and other organizations. Details of the upcoming events will be announced at a later stage.