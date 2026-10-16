Rashkov on pardons: The presidency is not a hospital, and the president and vice president are not nurses

The presidency is not a hospital, nor are the president and vice president nurses to show mercy, said former Interior Minister and MP from "We Continue the Change" Boyko Rashkov regarding the case of Ognyan Atanasov, known as "Petrich Escobar" and pardons.

According to him, we are currently witnessing information being concealed, including with a hint of reproach that the attacks are pre-election.

"Then, when a fact becomes known, it must be commented on, analyzed. Now this fact about the pardons, which raise the least questions, has become known. The facts related to several pardons of people who have been convicted, including for creating laboratories in Sliven for synthetic drugs, require clarification of the facts, including a little more publicity and transparency in the activities of the presidential institution, when it comes to pardons, as an act that expresses the highest state mercy, Rashkov pointed out and specified that this should not be confused with mercy.

He expressed doubt about those who have ascertained the health condition of the in question "Petrichki Escobar".

"It should be known who are those who signed this conclusion, given the fact that we all watched a clip that eloquently speaks of the dying swan Petrichki Escobar", Boyko Rashkov added.

Earlier in parliament, Nikolay Denkov from the PP stated that signatures have been collected requesting a new extraordinary session of parliament on the case of the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov.

Regarding comments that this is pre-election, Denkov said: “I assure everyone that after the elections we will again want this information to be clarified, because what we see is a systemic problem with the way pardons are made in Bulgaria“.

We want the extraordinary meeting to be held next week on Tuesday, “Democratic Bulgaria“, GERB-SDF supported us, while “Vazrazhdane“ did not sign, said the MP from the PP Stoyu Stoev and added that the information is being given selectively by the presidency.