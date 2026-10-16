Kostadin Kostadinov: Make a different choice in the name of Bulgaria, its freedom and independence

The presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane", Kostadin Kostadinov, visited Pleven to meet with citizens, which took place at a pre-election point located in front of the Chapel-Mausoleum in the city center. He shared that the pre-election campaign of the presidential candidate pair Kostadinov - Volgin takes place with meetings not in halls, but outdoors in the squares in many settlements.

“This way, more Bulgarians have the opportunity to come and talk to us, and we can listen to their wishes and expectations. Let's calmly and openly hold talks even with those we don't like," Kostadinov said to citizens.

When asked what the priorities of "Vazrazhdane" are in the campaign and what he would change if he were elected president, Kostadinov replied: "The president embodies the Bulgarian nation. The president must represent all citizens, unite our divided people. Unfortunately, the Bulgarian nation has broken up into camps and factions that not only don't talk to each other, but also hate and loathe each other. This is a very serious problem. A divided nation is a dead nation. People expect, and we can, to unite the nation, to restore independence. People want peace and security, they want good healthcare, good education, they want secure jobs and secure incomes, they want prosperity. We will defend these demands. Over the past week, I have been asked most often whether there will be a war and whether we will be the guarantor of peace. Indeed, our country is in a situation where military conflicts are close to us. In order to preserve peace, our state must be strong and independent. Nowadays, actions are needed in the name of peace, we need statesmen who can actually guarantee security and tranquility," said Kostadinov.

He stated clearly and categorically that if elected, he would guarantee Bulgaria's neutrality and non-participation in any military conflict.

“Bulgaria will not participate in a military conflict for foreign interests, the presidential candidate emphasized. Bulgaria does not consider Russia an enemy. The Bulgarian citizens we meet throughout the country want security, a peaceful life, normal incomes. But in order to have all this, we must be independent. And in order to be independent, we need independent rulers who put the national interest above all else and defend it at all costs.”

The meetings with citizens show that there is an extremely strong interest in topics that are part of the governing platform of the presidential candidate couple. Support for "Vazrazhdane" is clearly high, because even in their busy daily lives, many people found time and came to the square in Pleven to meet and hear Kostadin Kostadinov.

In his speech, the "Vazrazhdane" presidential candidate asked for support and called on those present:

“Make a different choice this time in the name of Bulgarian freedom and independence. Vote with ballot No. 11!”

At the end of the meeting, Kostadinov paid tribute to the fallen soldiers for the liberation of Pleven in front of the Chapel-mausoleum "St. George the Victorious", while from "Vazrazhdane", citizens and sympathizers presented a wreath and flowers. Kostadinov presented those present with a textbook on "Homeland Studies", of which he is the author. He created this textbook for grades 1-4 years ago with a clear goal - to preserve Bulgarian history for generations to come. Many citizens he spoke with greeted him and asked for an autograph.

Tomorrow, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Kostadin Kostadinov will meet with the citizens of Varna at a polling station located in the city center, at the entrance to the Sea Garden, if the weather is rainy - in Hall 2 of the Festival Complex.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11!

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