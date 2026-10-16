Bulgaria participates in a joint purchase of missiles for IRIS-T

Bulgaria is participating in a European project proposal for the joint purchase of missiles for the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems. The lead country is Germany, and the expected grant funding from the European Commission is around 19 million euros in total for the participating countries. The funds have not yet been finally approved.

The information was presented by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov during parliamentary control in response to a question from MP Atanas Slavov about Bulgaria's participation in the European Defense Industry Program EDIP.

Discrepancy in the specified composition of the project

According to a publication by “Banker“, which quotes the minister's answer, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Romania and Slovenia are participating in the project. BNR names four countries - Bulgaria, Germany, Romania and Slovenia, without including Estonia in the list. In both cases, Germany is listed as the lead country.

The project is part of EDIP – an instrument of the European Union approved at the end of 2025, which mobilizes 1.5 billion euros for the period 2025-2027. 240 million euros are foreseen for joint acquisitions. The receipt of funds for the missile project depends on a subsequent decision of the European Commission.

The project complements the purchase of the systems

The joint purchase of missiles is related to Bulgaria's plans to build a more modern air defense. In September 2024, Bulgaria and Germany signed a program agreement for the joint purchase of IRIS-T SLM systems, and the National Assembly approved the acquisition of the first complex in August of the same year.

On October 14, 2026, the Council of Ministers approved an agreement for the acquisition of five more IRIS-T SLM complexes under the European financial instrument SAFE. The project also includes the delivery of anti-aircraft guided missiles, additional equipment and initial logistical support.

In parliament, Stoyanov indicated that Bulgaria is also interested in European initiatives for certification of ammunition. “Bulgaria is particularly interested because the Bulgarian defense industry should certify the production of 155-millimeter shells and this is a caliber that will be switched to in our army as a whole“, the minister said.

The Ministry of Defense is also exploring other options for European financing of the modernization of the army and the development of the Bulgarian defense industry.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, banker.bg, dariknews.bg