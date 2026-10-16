Alexander Pulev in Baltimore: Bulgarian companies have potential for strategic partnerships with American businesses

Bulgaria is open to American investments and has a strong political will to take bilateral relations to the next level through long-term partnerships and industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev, who visited Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

During his visit, Minister Pulev opened a bilateral business forum dedicated to the opportunities for partnerships between Bulgarian and American companies in the field of defense, space technologies and innovation. He held a meeting with Harry Coker Jr., Secretary of Commerce of the State of Maryland and visited leading companies in the region working in the defense industry.

According to him, political stability must turn into real business opportunities and a more predictable environment for investors. Bulgaria has the necessary financial instruments and political will to build a long-term vision for industrial development and attract strategic investments. “We are here because we want to build partnerships. I believe that we can lay the foundations for an extremely fruitful cooperation in the future. We want to use this opportunity to build long-term ties and strategic industrial cooperation in various areas“, said the minister.

Among the main areas for deepening bilateral relations were highlighted the defense industry, space technologies, innovations, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, etc.

Pulev emphasized that opportunities for cooperation should not be limited to defense alone, but should encompass a wider spectrum of high-tech production and joint projects.

The Minister of Economy also emphasized the potential of Bulgarian companies in the field of space technologies, unmanned systems and innovative production as a basis for building sustainable partnerships with American business. “We share common values, principles and goals for the development of our industrial cooperation. As you can see, we offer a wide range of opportunities for cooperation“, Pulev pointed out.

He also recalled the signed strategic agreement with the US in the field of artificial intelligence, which creates additional opportunities for the development of technological partnership and strengthening ties between businesses from both countries.

In conclusion, Alexander Pulev stressed that the Bulgarian government is ready to assist in the implementation of specific investment intentions and joint industrial projects. “The Bulgarian government can provide any necessary support. We are here to remove administrative obstacles and welcome investors with open doors“, he said.

Minister Pulev is on an official visit to the US, leading a business delegation, which includes 30 business representatives from 20 companies, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria.