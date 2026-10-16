Former Prime Ministers Call on Radev to Condemn Russia

Ivan Kostov, Boyko Borisov, Kiril Petkov and Nikolay Denkov called on the government of Rumen Radev to unequivocally condemn Russia for the escalation of the war in the Black Sea. The appeal is also addressed to the European Union and NATO.

The letter was published on social networks by former Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev. He was also joined by President Rosen Plevneliev, former ministers, diplomats, public figures and senior reserve and reserve officers.

Call for action in the Black Sea

The authors urge the government to condemn the transformation of the Black Sea into a zone of increasing military risk and to take specific measures to prepare Bulgaria for the next threat.

Among the actions mentioned are strengthening the surveillance and protection of air and sea space, accelerated development of capabilities to counter unmanned systems and better coordination between the armed forces, security services and civilian institutions.

„The Black Sea is becoming a military zone. Bulgaria must be ready to defend itself“, the letter states.

The appeal mentions repeated drone attacks against merchant ships in the Black Sea, including off the Bulgarian coast and in Romanian territorial waters. The authors also point to subversive operations by Russian services on the territory of Bulgaria and Romania established in recent years.

At the same time, the signatories state that each individual case must be investigated and responsibility established on the basis of evidence. According to them, the lack of definitive attribution for a specific strike should not serve as an excuse for inaction and unpreparedness.

Appeal to the EU and NATO

The authors call on the European Union and NATO to accept the security of the Black Sea as an immediate priority and to strengthen the coordinated defense of the Alliance's eastern flank.

The letter emphasizes that the goal is not to expand the war, but to prevent Bulgaria from being drawn into it. The appeal remains open to professionals with experience in foreign policy, defense and security.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg