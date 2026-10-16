Andrey Novakov wants EU mission in the Black Sea

The European Union should discuss a naval mission in the Black Sea to protect merchant ships, EPP MEP Andrey Novakov suggested. According to him, the operation could be organized along the lines of the EU mission in the Red Sea, aimed at the security of merchant shipping.

Novakov announced that together with MEP Emil Radev they had requested a European Parliament mission in Varna and Sofia. The aim is for representatives of the institution to familiarize themselves on site with the security measures taken.

The proposal for a naval mission

According to Andrey Novakov, the naval mission would include ships that would escort merchant vessels and respond in case of danger. He stressed that the idea is not related to escalation, but to preventing attacks on civilian shipping.

„I cannot be reassured by the fact that it is bad in Romania too“, said Novakov in the program „Osche od dzien“.

The MEP expressed concern about the attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the disappearance of sailors in individual incidents. According to him, the topic should not be reduced solely to the political dispute between Russia and Ukraine, but should also be considered through the human consequences of the attacks.

Call for stronger Bulgarian defense

Novakov said that Bulgaria must develop the capabilities of its coast guard and air defense. According to him, this would help intercept drones and prevent strikes off the Bulgarian coast.

He also raised the question of the reaction to the entry of a foreign drone into the airspace of a country from the European Union or NATO. According to him, dangerous drones must be neutralized so that they do not endanger people and settlements.

„No country in the world can do it alone at the moment. Not one. Let alone Bulgaria?“, said the MEP.

Novakov pointed out that the country must simultaneously invest in its own defense capabilities and rely on its partners in the EU and NATO.

Anti-drone systems and European coordination

The MEP also drew attention to the Bulgarian defense industry. He said that there are manufacturers of anti-drone systems in Bulgaria that can jam or disrupt unmanned aerial vehicles. He cited a manufacturer from Samokov as an example and added that, according to the information he has, his systems are not used widely enough.

Regarding the idea of a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea, Novakov said that he was not sure whether such a measure would be effective. According to him, it would show political will, but in itself would not guarantee the security of merchant ships.

Novakov believes that European countries need better coordination in defense. He cited drones and hybrid attacks as challenges for which the EU should develop common capabilities.

Sources: bntnews.bg