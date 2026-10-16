Iliana Yotova: It is time for institutions to work together to get Bulgaria through the crises

It is time for Bulgaria to be together, it is time for unification. A time when, with all our courage, with the energy and potential of the Bulgarian people, we can solve the problems, together all institutions can get Bulgaria through the crises, in agreement to seek good solutions. With these words, presidential candidate Iliana Yotova addressed supporters in Vratsa.

„Bulgaria lost years in experiments by politicians on the backs of the people, in unprincipled coalitions, assemblies, wrong decisions. Years of many missed benefits, of timelessness, in which people who think only of their personal interest made decisions for all of us“, pointed out Yotova.

The presidential candidate emphasized that today Bulgaria has a stable government and a stable majority in parliament. “Responsibility obliges many, the hopes and expectations of Bulgarian citizens are enormous, in order to get out of timelessness“, stated Iliana Yotova.

“Today we are working together, without institutions blocking each other and closing ourselves off in ebony towers. Together in dialogue and agreement, all institutions should solve the problems – this is Bulgaria's way out of the crisis“, pointed out the presidential candidate. She pointed out that the presidential institution must be stable and transparent, supra-party and supra-political, at the level of the text written in the Constitution. An institution where everyone is welcome. An institution that, with its expert assistance, participates in common decisions.

As one of the most important tasks, Iliyana Yotova identified the issue of people's work and income, so that they feel protected by the state and worthy citizens. “We must do everything possible to lift Bulgarians out of poverty, which is a serious diagnosis in the 21st century for a member state of the European Union“, emphasized the presidential candidate. According to her, the next state budget should include support for the poorest and most vulnerable, and the maximum possible amount of funds should be allocated.

Iliyana Yotova stated that the government is preparing investment programs for each region according to its specifics. “We have seen too many expensive and modern presentations of strategies that are gathering dust in drawers“, she pointed out.

According to her, in order for there to be investment interest in Vratsa and for young people to have a perspective, the first priority is the construction of the road network. “If the infrastructure is not there, we cannot build anything else“, said Yotova.

In his speech, the presidential candidate also outlined the main challenges facing Bulgaria and Europe in connection with the war in Ukraine. “The cost of war is enormous - billions for weapons, millions of victims, severe consequences for generations to come, high fuel prices, many missed benefits. We do not accept the policy of a war of attrition, all citizens of Europe have become exhausted by this policy. We don't need war and I will be the Bulgarian leader and president for peace“, said Iliana Yotova.

Earlier, the presidential candidate visited the TDM Plast joinery factory, where he spoke with its management and workers.