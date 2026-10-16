The presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane", Kostadin Kostadinov, was a guest on the show "Since the Day", where he shared that he and Petar Volgin are having a different conversation with voters in order to find together what unites us all.

“I suggest to each of these people that we look for what unites us. Do we want Bulgaria to be an independent state? Do we want Bulgaria to be a prosperous state with a strong economy? And when the answers to these questions are "yes", the different conversation begins,” said Kostadinov.

The presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane" shared his idea for more powers for the president.

“First, we need to win the elections, then put this topic up for debate and see if it has broad public support”, said Kostadinov.

Regarding the military conflict, which is getting closer and closer to our border, Kostadinov said categorically that he could, as president, if he gained the trust of Bulgarian citizens, be a mediator for peace:

“I could negotiate with both Putin and Zelensky in favor of peace. However, Bulgaria must certainly declare active neutrality. This means that it is not on the side of either of the two warring parties. As the President of Bulgaria, I will immediately declare such active neutrality”.

Kostadinov recalled that “Vazrazhdane” proposed at the beginning of the war that Bulgaria be a mediator for peace, and Varna was proposed as the place to host the negotiations.