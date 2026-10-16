96% of Bulgarians want zero tolerance on the road

96% of Bulgarians support zero tolerance for driving after using alcohol or drugs. This is shown by a nationally representative survey by BNT and the "Measure" agency, dedicated to measures against the war on the roads. Over 90% of respondents insist on uncompromising action, strict control and severe penalties for offenders.

The summary of the study states: „96 percent of all ages call for zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.“ Support for such measures is high among all age groups.

The phone behind the wheel also meets with strong disapproval

The participants in the study are also categorical regarding drivers who talk on a mobile phone in the car. The data shows that society expects sanctions not only for the most serious violations, but also for behavior that distracts the driver and increases the risk of an accident.

The majority also supports longer training for young drivers. Over 80% approve of the possibility that in the event of a serious violation, the driver will not be allowed to drive throughout the European Union. Thus, the sanction would also have effect outside the country in which the violation was committed.

Hesitation over a driver's license at 17

The attitude towards the idea of obtaining a driver's license at 17, but having the young driver drive with a companion until they gain experience, is more mixed. One in three of those surveyed rather disapproves of this option.

The European Parliament has adopted changes to the rules on driving licenses, which stipulate that 17-year-olds will be able to drive a car with a companion until they turn 18. The new rules also include stricter requirements for novice drivers.

The goal is fewer victims by 2030.

According to the results of the survey, Bulgarians expect drastic measures to limit the high mortality rate in accidents. Halving road deaths by 2030 is a European goal, and the long-term vision is to eliminate deaths by 2050.

Bulgaria adopted the strategic goal of zero road fatalities six years ago. The study cites Greece, Poland and Estonia as examples, where, according to the data presented, changes have been made to road design and strict sanctions have been introduced for violators.

Sources: bntnews.bg