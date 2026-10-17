Zhivko Petrov: Bad weather complicated the towing of the "CHELSEA 3"

The bad weather and the severe damage to the motor ship “CHELSEA 3“ were the biggest challenge in towing it to the port of Burgas. This was said by the port captain Zhivko Petrov, who welcomed the vessel together with the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev.

According to Petrov, the main risk was not to cause additional structural damage and sinking of the ship during towing and docking.

The teams boarded after the weather improved

“Visually, the ship has three holes – one on the port side, one on the starboard side and one on the stern. This is what is visible from the outside. Everything else will be shown by the experts“, said Zhivko Petrov.

The most complicated and dangerous operation was to board the damaged vessel. It could not be carried out on October 16 due to the weather conditions. After the weather improved, the teams boarded the “CHELSEA 3“.

Two border police ships, a tugboat of the towing company at the port of Burgas, employees of the “Maritime Administration“ and the Navy participated in the operation. Zhivko Petrov thanked all participants and especially Captain Todor Korunchev, who was driving the tugboat.

Expertise on the ship is coming

„CHELSEA 3“ will be placed on a pier at Port Zapad. Expertise will then be carried out to determine the condition of the vessel and the extent of the damage.

The towing operation entered its actual phase at 8:25 p.m. on October 16, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced.

The Maltese-flagged ship was attacked by drones 17 nautical miles east of Byala. All 15 crew members were rescued. At the same time, the ship “HS Dignity“, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was hit and sank 17 nautical miles east of Shabla.

The Military District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia has opened pre-trial proceedings on a report containing allegations of a crime committed in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, related to “CHELSEA 3“.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg