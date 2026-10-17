The Ministry of Environment and Water will appeal the refusal to suspend Kronospan again

The Ministry of Environment and Water will appeal the ruling of the Administrative Court - Burgas, which rejected the request for a new preliminary execution of the compulsory administrative measure against “Kronospan Bulgaria“. The ruling was issued on October 16, and the appeal will be filed with the Supreme Administrative Court within three days.

The request was made by the director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Veliko Tarnovo. It is related to the order of January 15, 2026, which ordered the suspension of the production activity of a particleboard line, part of the installation of “Kronospan Bulgaria“.

What are the motives of the environmental inspection

An analysis of the environmental and working environment factors in Veliko Tarnovo, witness testimonies and data on the technological measures taken by the operator were presented to the court. As an argument, it was also stated that the measures are not 100% effective in limiting possible emissions and unpleasant odors.

RIOSV – Veliko Tarnovo has also indicated numerous signals from citizens that arrived after June 15, 2026. The Ministry states that it is precisely these circumstances that justify the need for a new preliminary enforcement.

What the court decided

The Administrative Court in Burgas has accepted that the new signals of unpleasant odors do not prove their specific source. According to the court, no public interest has been proven that would require a repeated suspension of the production line.

The ruling takes into account the consequences indicated by the company of the prolonged suspension - impact on employment, qualified personnel, the fulfillment of contractual commitments, production activities and related industries. The court has accepted that in the absence of sufficient evidence of a specific danger to the life and health of citizens, the new suspension would affect the rights and legitimate interests of the company.

„The ruling of the Administrative Court - Burgas will be appealed within three days before the Supreme Administrative Court“, the Ministry of Environment and Water states.

In June 2026, the Supreme Administrative Court upheld a ruling of the Administrative Court – Burgas from May, which suspended the preliminary execution of the order of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water. The next ruling on the dispute will be by the Supreme Administrative Court.

Sources: focus-news.net, bta.bg