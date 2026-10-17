Car and truck crash near Lukovit. A 72-year-old woman died

A woman died in a crash near Lukovit, the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech, Gabriela Todorova, told BTA.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 p.m. on the Lukovit - Cherven Bryag road, in the Lukovit region. A car and a truck collided.

The car was driven by a 72-year-old woman from Sofia. She died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The woman was traveling in the direction of Lukovit.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Traffic in the area of the incident is restricted. Traffic is being diverted along a detour route: Lukovit - road I-3 - Radomirtsi - road III-3006 - Ruptsi - Cherven bryag and back. Drivers are urged to drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency urges.