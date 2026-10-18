Prosecutors heard 25 candidates for the new SJC

The general meeting of prosecutors for the election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota has ended in Sofia, but the actual vote will be next Saturday - October 24. Then the prosecutors will vote with paper ballots for their four representatives in the new composition of the SJC.

The meeting began one hour late due to lack of quorum. During the initial check, there were 449 prosecutors in the hall out of a total of 1,570 included in the electoral list. After the one-hour adjournment, the forum opened at 11:00 with 502 attendees.

Chairman and election commission elected

Viktor Malinov - prosecutor and head of department at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office - was elected Chairman of the General Assembly. He received 465 votes “for“ against 30 “against“.

The prosecutors also elected an election commission of seven regular and five reserve members. Three regular and three reserve members were appointed for each polling station. The sections will be located according to the number and location of the district courts.

25 candidates for four seats

The procedure involves 25 prosecutors, who are competing for the four seats from the professional quota in the Prosecutorial College of the SJC. The candidates presented their concepts and answered questions from the participants in the meeting.

The General Meeting decided that each candidate's presentation should be up to 10 minutes. The hearing discussed the independence of the prosecutor's office, the restoration of public trust in the judiciary, personnel procedures, the secondment of prosecutors, disciplinary activities, cybersecurity and e-justice.

Blagovest Vangelov did not participate in the hearing for health reasons. The procedure was followed by media representatives, registered observers from the “Forum“ Association and advocates of candidates.

The vote is on October 24

On October 24, prosecutors will elect the four members of the Supreme Judicial Council from their professional quota. The election of representatives from the parliamentary quota is also pending in order to fill the new composition of the council.

„I hope that we will think soberly and on the 24th we will elect the most worthy, the most honorable professionals“, said the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova.

Sources: bnrnews.bg