Vidin to Iliana Yotova: We are counting on you so that Bulgaria has a way forward!

Iliyana Yotova is ours, in Vidin. For many years, she had an office here as an MEP and knows the problems of the region and the pain of the people closely. For her, Vidin is the beginning, not the end of the state, so she will always be part of our region. For Bulgaria to have a way forward, we must count on Iliana Yotova. With these words, the presidential candidate was welcomed in Vidin. To support her, together with Kiril Valchev, in the presidential and vice-presidential elections, people from all over the region, representatives of the local authorities, the supporting parties “Progressive Bulgaria“ and the Bulgarian Socialist Party had come.

“Throughout my entire political career, I have not had a sentence without Bulgaria in it. Together with Kiril Valchev, we will work for a Bulgaria that cares for its citizens, for a Bulgaria with a strong voice in Europe and the world“, said Iliyana Yotova.

In the conversation with the people in Vidin, the presidential candidate pointed out the main problems that institutions must deal with - poverty and great inequalities. She commented that in the next state budget, the priority should be the poorest and most vulnerable people.

“My policy is to make good decisions for Bulgaria together - all institutions according to their powers, with the strength and energy of every Bulgarian“, said Iliyana Yotova. In her words, when there is no stable government and understanding between institutions, the schemes of certain people who think only about their own well-being work best. Yotova recalled that she and President Rumen Radev were never tempted to compromise and participate in assemblies, no matter what this resistance cost them.

The topic of the meeting was also the war in Ukraine. The presidential candidate once again emphasized the need for peace negotiations as soon as possible, in which the European Union, which is currently watching from the sidelines, must actively participate. “Bulgaria can be the strong voice for peace and I, the government and the majority in parliament are working for this“, said Iliana Yotova. The position of the presidential candidate was accepted with unanimous approval by those present at the meeting. People also congratulated her for her strong statement from the highest rostrum - the UN.