Dimitar Gardev: The strikes in the Black Sea aim to exert pressure without activating NATO mechanisms

Bulgaria has not been late in taking security measures in the Black Sea, and the state's actions are the result of the decisions of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC). This was stated by the former MP from “Ima tsav narod“ and former Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs in the National Assembly Dimitar Gardev in the program “This Saturday and Sunday“ on bTV.

According to him, the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea are part of a broader strategy that aims not only to threaten shipping, but also to create tension and division in the societies of the affected countries.

Gardev explained that the strikes are carried out in the exclusive economic zones of the Black Sea countries, where their rights are mainly related to the exploration and use of natural resources. According to him, this is part of an approach that aims to exert pressure without triggering NATO's collective defense mechanisms.

He recalled that President Iliana Yotova raised the issue of the importance of the Black Sea region in the context of global security during the UN General Assembly. Gardev stressed that the region plays a key role in international trade, including the supply of energy resources and food, on which countries in Africa and the Middle East also depend.

Bulgaria seeks support from NATO and the EU

According to Gardev, it is not true that the country is not taking action to protect shipping. He pointed out that after the meeting of the CSNS, measures and diplomatic actions aimed at Bulgaria's allies followed.

According to him, the country has sought support from NATO and the European Union, and the issue of security in the Black Sea has also been raised at the European level. Gardev pointed to the reactions of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a sign of support.

He also announced that Bulgaria is receiving assistance from the European Satellite Surveillance Center, and measures to monitor airspace and the maritime situation are about to be expanded.

According to him, the actions must be consistent with international agreements, including the Montreux Convention, which regulates the regime of passage through the Turkish Straits.

Does NATO's Article 4 make sense again?

On the issue of a possible new activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Gardev stated that Bulgaria has already used this mechanism in relation to security in the context of the war in Ukraine, together with other allies.

Article 4 provides for consultations between member states when one of them believes that its territorial integrity, political independence or its security is threatened.

According to Gardev, at the meeting of the CSNS it was assessed that reactivating the mechanism would not have the necessary effect, since it had already been used. Instead, Bulgaria has expanded its actions through European institutions and direct interaction with allies.

The former MP also rejected criticism that the country is not doing enough for security in the Black Sea. According to him, the actions taken are more active compared to those of other Black Sea countries.

Escort of merchant ships and diplomatic measures

Regarding the proposals for merchant ships to be escorted by Bulgarian military personnel, Gardev stressed that protection measures must be considered in the context of existing international agreements and the possibilities for allied cooperation.

He also commented on diplomatic actions towards Russia. According to him, the meeting of the Russian ambassador with the Prime Minister is an indicator of the high level at which Bulgaria has raised the issue.

According to him, declaring an ambassador persona non grata is an extreme diplomatic measure that must be taken on clear grounds and after careful consideration of the consequences.

Gardev stressed that in such actions it is important to have a well-argued position, since decisions in international relations can lead to serious consequences for bilateral relations.