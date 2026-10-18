Georgi Georgiev, “Vazrazhdane”: It is worrying whether he will concelebrate with Bartholomew in the Rila Holy Monastery

“Today we honor the 1150th anniversary of the birth and 1080th anniversary of the asceticism of St. John of Rila the Wonderworker - the heavenly patron of our people. As a strict ascetic and hermit, St. John of Rila always shows his love for his people with trials. And today, 1150 years after his birth, the trial for us is extremely strong - the universal ecumenist, foreign agent and Pharisee, posing as a patriarch /Bartholomew/ has been wandering around our country for the second day and is expected to blaspheme the spiritual heart of Bulgaria - the Rila Monastery with his visit.

Attempts to impose the so-called Eastern papism continues, and it is extremely worrying whether there will be a service with the ecumenical Pharisee in the Rila monastery. It is worrying that Metropolitan John participated with a report at an ecumenical talk in Paris, and yesterday he was part of the delegation that welcomes Mr. Bartholomew?”, wrote Georgi Georgiev - deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane” on the social network and municipal councilor in the Varna Municipal Council.

We remind the misguided Greek-speaking people that the head of the Holy Orthodox Church is our Lord God Jesus Christ himself and anyone who is tempted to take his place, retreats from the faith and becomes a heretic, regardless of his rank.

We remind all hierarchs of the covenant of St. John the Wonderworker of Rila:

"Keep the holy Faith pure and untouched by any disagreement, as we received it from the holy fathers, without deviating either to the right or to the left.“

The faithful Bulgarian people remember and keep this covenant and will not put up with attempts to desecrate it! Probably because of this yesterday in Sofia, Bartholomew was greeted by Orthodox Christians with the cries he deserves: "Unworthy, unworthy, unworthy" /Anaxios/.