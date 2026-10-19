The sound signal confirms: The vote is saved in the machine

The sound signal from the voting machine confirms that the vote is finished and has already been saved in the device. After this moment, the choice cannot be changed, including if the printed receipt is incomplete or illegible.

This was explained by the chairman of the Burgas Regional Election Commission, Georgi Mihov. “The vote is finished and saved“, he said, specifying that the machines will record and count the votes cast.

What does the voter do after the signal

After confirming the choice, the machine prints a control receipt. The voter must check whether the correct choice is written on it, fold it so that the vote is not visible, and drop it into the designated box.

The official result will be the result generated by the machine after the end of election day, explained the spokesperson for the Central Election Commission Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova. The control receipts will also be counted by the section commissions, and the data will be entered in a separate annex to the protocol.

In the event of a discrepancy between the data from the machine and the counted receipts, the CEC will assess the actions for each specific case.

When to switch to paper ballots

Machine voting will be possible in sections with over 300 voters. Where there are more than 780 voters, two devices will be installed.

In the event of a technical problem, assistance will first be sought from the supplier. If a technician confirms that the machine cannot be put back into operation, voting will continue with paper ballots.

In such a case, the protocol will combine data from the machine receipts and paper ballots. About 3,000 technicians are planned for election day in the country and abroad.

In the previous elections in April, 103 machines broke down, which is about 1 percent of the devices. Before the start of election day, each machine will be started with an individual PIN code and will print a zero report, certifying that there are no previously recorded votes in its memory.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bgonair.bg