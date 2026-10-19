Kuneva: People can say what they want

“The greatest achievement of democracy is that people can say what they want and can choose“, said Meglena Kuneva on the air of “Your Day“ on NOVA NEWS. She commented on the protests in France and other European countries, as well as the tension in the Black Sea.

Kuneva said that she was worried about the masked participants in the protests. In France, after days of unrest, over 2,400 people were arrested, and dozens of public buildings and shops were burned, looted or destroyed.

Economic demands and housing policy

According to Kuneva, in countries outside of France, the protests have brought economic demands and housing policy to the forefront. “We need to banish hypocrisy from statements about what a country can do“, she said.

Kuneva pointed out that France has always been proud of its social model, but is facing a serious deficit. According to her, the economic situation in the country is difficult. She said that she expects tensions to decrease and the situation to be brought under control.

Comment on the drone attacks in the Black Sea

In the conversation, Kuneva also touched on the drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea. She stressed that the focus should be placed first on the victims: “We are talking about the drones, but in fact what we should start with is the people who died.“

Kuneva said that migration is among the topics that Europe is failing to deal with. According to her, when migration is used as a weapon, Europe must quickly change its approach because it cannot withstand the pressure.

Sources: nova.bg