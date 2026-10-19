Traffic on schedule between Smolyan and Pamporovo on the emergency road

Business representatives insist on urgent asphalting of the entire emergency road above the landslide, which swept away part of the main route between Smolyan and Pamporovo. They warn that without pavement, the temporary route will not be able to be used in the winter, which threatens the work of tourist sites.

The emergency road is the only direct connection between the resort and the regional town. It is used to supply hotels and restaurants and transport personnel. Due to the situation, the mayor of Smolyan Nikolay Melemov called an emergency meeting.

From December 1, one-way traffic on a schedule will be introduced on the route. Between 06:00 and 13:00, cars will be allowed to pass from Smolyan to Pamporovo, and from 13:00 to 06:00 the next day - in the opposite direction.

“We will asphalt the most difficult section of 20-30 meters, but we don't have that money for the entire road”, said Melemov.

According to the business, partial asphalting will not solve the problem, since snow removal companies will not be able to maintain the route during the winter months if it remains on gravel.

”If this road is not asphalted completely, but remains on gravel, it is impossible to use it in winter conditions”, said the executive director of “Pamporovo” AD Stefan Prisadov.

The owner of the complex Kostadin Uzunov warned that the lack of normal access has already led to the closure of tourist sites and calls into question their work during the winter season.

“There are over 400 apartments and 100 houses in this area. Currently, all these complexes are closed. We are not working and will not work in the winter. We are actually going bankrupt because of a road that the municipality or the state cannot asphalt within 300 meters. This is ridiculous”, said Uzunov.