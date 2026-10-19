Mass brawl between families in Lom, shooting, seven people detained

Seven people, including a 16-year-old youth, have been detained after a mass brawl and shooting with an air rifle in the Lom neighborhood “Momin Brod“. A 29-year-old man was injured in the conflict, which arose due to a feud between two families, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The clash between the two groups broke out on Saturday. The dispute quickly escalated, and during the melee the minor fired a pellet with a Kral Arms air rifle and hit his 29-year-old opponent in the knee and hit his 29-year-old opponent in the knee.

After a report was made, police and an emergency team arrived at the scene. The medics treated the victim's wound. When the uniformed participants in the fight appeared, they fled, but later six criminally active and convicted men aged between 26 and 60 were identified and arrested, bulnews.bg also reported.

During the operation, the police found and seized an axe, a shovel and a pitchfork. The 16-year-old perpetrator of the shooting was also found, who made a full confession to an inspector from the Children's Pedagogical Room. The rifle was also confiscated.

Pre-trial proceedings for hooliganism under Art. 325 of the Criminal Code have been initiated in the case. Work on documenting the crime continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.