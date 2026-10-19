The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev appoints Ivan Nikolov as Deputy Mayor for the "Transport and Urban Mobility" department, effective Tuesday, October 20. Until now, Nikolov has been the director of the "Transport" department in Sofia Municipality, where since 2017 he has been working on the management and development of public transport, the optimization of the transport network and the preparation of investment projects.



The main task facing the new deputy mayor is to accelerate the implementation of the initiated projects and ensure better coordination with transport companies. Priorities include the introduction of new vehicles, route optimization and improving the speed and regularity of urban transport through better traffic organization and priority for public transport vehicles.



The work will also be aimed at securing additional funding for the modernization and daily operations of transport companies, improving working conditions and overcoming the shortage of personnel. Among the tasks are also the preparation of a new General Plan for Traffic Organization and the development of a transport model for Sofia.

„Ivan knows the work of the municipality and the transport system inside out. It is important that the teams work in a coordinated manner and with clear priorities in order to accelerate the implementation of projects that are important for the city. The goal is for the prepared work to turn into concrete results for Sofia residents“, says Mayor Vasil Terziev.

„I take responsibility for the work of the transport department and its results. We have clear priorities and a good foundation on which to build. My task is to ensure the necessary coordination, to move the projects forward at the required pace and to monitor the implementation of the commitments made. It is important that our work leads to real improvements that people feel in their daily commute“, says Ivan Nikolov.

Renewal of public transport

The Sofia Municipality is working on a program to renew the rolling stock, which includes the supply of new trams, buses and metro trains. In parallel, investments are planned in the modernization of depots and transport infrastructure.

For „Stolichne elektrotransport“ in 2027, deliveries of a total of 75 trams and 50 electric buses are planned, and in 2028 – another 18 broad-gauge trams for lines 20 and 22, for which a contract is planned to be concluded by the end of 2026.

For “Stolich Autotransit“, the delivery of 42 second-hand articulated buses is expected in 2026-2027, as well as tourist and 12-meter buses. In early 2027, it is planned to launch public procurement for 200 new buses, of which 130 articulated and 70 standard, with planned deliveries in 2028.

For “Metropolitan“ The delivery of 8 new trains for line 3 is expected by January 2027, as well as 16 more trains for lines 1, 2 and 4 in 2028.

Better connections and conditions for movement

The development of cycling infrastructure is also among the priorities of the direction, in coordination with the direction “Construction”. The focus will be on the construction of new sections and the connection of existing cycle paths into safe and usable routes between neighborhoods, the city center, parks and main points of attraction.

The work will also cover the organization of traffic, more effective management of traffic light systems and road safety measures. Transportation planning will be coordinated with the development of street infrastructure and the needs of pedestrians, so as to ensure safer and more comfortable conditions for movement by various modes of transport.