Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Gabrovo

An 85-year-old cyclist died in a traffic accident in Gabrovo.

The incident occurred on October 18 at around 10:45 a.m. on Stoletov Blvd., near Hristo Botev Primary School.

According to initial information, a 68-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Polo car hit the cyclist, who is also from Gabrovo. As a result of the impact, the elderly man died.

The driver's tests for alcohol and drug use are negative. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the causes of the accident are being clarified.