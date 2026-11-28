Traffic on Road I-1 (E-79) is restricted in the section between the junction for Varshets and Kravoder village, Vratsa region. The cause is a truck that crashed on its own, said Diana Rusinova, chairwoman of the European Center for Transport Policies association.

A serious traffic jam has also formed in the Kravoder area in the direction of Vratsa because of a stranded tanker. No injuries have been reported in the truck crash.

The incident is part of the complicated road situation in northwestern Bulgaria. According to data from the Directorate of the National 112 System, more than 190 reports of damage caused by rainfall and strong winds were received between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The reports concern fallen trees, icy and uncleared road sections, reduced visibility and power outages.

A total of 73 reports concerned uncleared, unsanded or icy roads. The largest number were submitted in Lovech region – 27, followed by Pleven with 20, Vratsa with 17, Montana with 8 and Vidin with one report.

A red warning code has been issued for Vratsa region for significant rainfall and strong winds. The warning forecasts that the rain will turn to snow, while snow cover in the Fore-Balkans is expected to exceed 30 centimeters.

“Drivers should exercise increased caution and adjust their speed to the winter conditions.”

The restriction on the E-79 will remain in effect until the section is secured and the truck is removed. Drivers should allow extra time for delays in the Kravoder area and follow the temporary traffic arrangements.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, moreto.net, darik.bg