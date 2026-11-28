Part of the new debt planned for 2027 will be used to finance current expenditure and consumption, said Rumen Hristov, deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, on the programme „Ofanziva s Lyubo Ognianov“ on NOVA NEWS. He described the budget proposal as neither strongly social nor right-wing conservative.

„If I had to define the budget in general terms, I would say: less from everyone, less for everyone,“ Hristov commented. According to him, the planned external debt amounts to EUR 8.6 billion. Of this sum, around EUR 6 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure and construction, while approximately EUR 2.6 billion will remain for current financing.

The figures in the budget proposal provide for capital expenditure of EUR 6.0186 billion in 2027. Of this amount, EUR 3.6284 billion will be nationally financed, while EUR 2.3902 billion will come from European funds. A 5% increase in personnel expenditure for first-level budget spending units is also proposed, with the measure not covering elected officials or those employed in defence and security.

Dispute over taxes and windfall profits

Hristov criticised the planned 30% increase in the tax valuations of real estate in 2027. According to him, this represents a real increase in taxation, even when the rates formally remain unchanged.

„When you increase the base on which these percentages are levied, you are effectively increasing the taxes as well,“ Rumen Hristov said.

The government proposal provides for an update of the basic tax values to begin with a 30% increase in 2027, followed by further increases in 2028 and 2029. Hristov also warned about the consequences of the additional taxation of windfall profits in the banking sector, food retail chains and other industries. According to him, repeating such measures could discourage foreign investors.

The eurozone and fiscal discipline

Regarding Prime Minister Rumen Radev's criticism of the previous government and public finances, Hristov said he did not accept the accusations. He noted that the positive decision on Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone had been taken on the basis of the criteria fulfilled as of June 2025.

The European Commission did indeed assess on 4 June 2025 that Bulgaria met the conditions for adopting the euro, while on 8 July 2025 the Council of the European Union adopted the necessary legal acts for its introduction from 1 January 2026. Hristov nevertheless said that Brussels' more serious remarks concerned current and future budget policy, including the forecasts for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

He also commented on the protests by Interior Ministry and defence employees demanding higher pay, stressing that he respected the right to protest but recalling the significant increase in wages in these sectors during the previous year.

Resignation of the finance minister and a no-confidence vote

GERB-SDS has not seriously discussed calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Galyab Donev, Hristov said. He admitted that the party was dissatisfied with the budget proposal and had criticised the minister, but stressed that any potential resignation depended on the parliamentary majority.

According to Hristov, a no-confidence vote against the cabinet at this stage would be pointless because of the stable majority in the National Assembly. „The idea of a no-confidence vote would be a waste of time,“ he said.

Hristov also questioned the decision of the Varna Municipal Election Commission to remove Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev from office. According to him, it contains a paradox, as it is justified by failure to appear at work during a period when the mayor was in detention.

On the subject of the Supreme Judicial Council, Hristov said that GERB-SDS had supported almost all of the proposals put forward by the other political forces for the parliamentary quota. He described the renewal of the council as necessary and expressed hope that it would lead to changes in the judicial system.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg, economic.bg