Petar Volgin visited the town of Lovech as part of his election tour. His meeting with citizens was held on the square in the form of an open meeting in the open air. They welcomed him, according to an old Bulgarian custom, not with one, but with two loaves of bread. For hours, those present discussed the future of Bulgaria with him. They had a different conversation about the need for a new national ideal and defending the Bulgarian national interest.

„These elections are very important from the point of view of the possibility of Bulgaria keeping the peace, because this is the most important thing today. You see that especially the people who rule in Brussels are doing their best to inflame this war even more and more and, if possible, to get all of Europe involved in it. And that is why it is extremely important for us not to let this happen, not to let Bulgaria be dragged into war”, said Petar Volgin to those present.

Petar Volgin outlined the difference between the presidential candidate couple of “Vazrazhdane” and all the others.

“And looking at the other presidential candidate couples, I don't see much difference between them, although they try to show how different they are. They are all ready to do everything that their superiors from Brussels tell them, and no one takes into account what most Bulgarians think. In this respect, all the other candidates are very similar”, said Petar Volgin and added that he is sure that most Bulgarians do not want a war, they do not want Bulgaria to participate in this war.

Volgin outlined the main goals for him and the presidential candidate Kostadin Kostadinov, among which the first is preserving peace.

“And our goal with Kostadin Kostadinov, the main one, is exactly this – Bulgaria should have real rulers who will make sure that we are absolutely sure that we will not go to war, because this is the main danger now”, Volgin categorically stated.

The vice-presidential candidate shared that during his meetings in the country he noticed that people were ready for change, which they expected to come with the current government, and they quickly realized that the current rulers were in the same rut as the previous ones.

“They are simply taking advantage of the schemes of the previous ones to do the things that others did before. And only “Vazrazhdane“ is the party that can really make a radical change”, said Petar Volgin.

He also said that these presidential elections are a first step in this direction.

“If we win these elections, you can be sure that sooner rather than later, there will be change at both the parliamentary and executive levels. This is our other main goal, which is why Kostadin Kostadinov and I are participating so actively in this campaign“, said Petar Volgin in conclusion.

To all those present who wished, he also gave away his book “Europe after the end of Euro-Atlanticism”.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice is number 11 on the ballot!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!