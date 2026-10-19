Peevski launches national campaign "Shield for the People"

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski initiated a national campaign “Shield for the People“, aimed at protecting citizens from bad governance and corrupt practices. This was announced by the party's press center.

The initiative unites MPs, mayors and municipal councilors around the goal of public funds reaching the people, instead of being diverted through corruption and abuse, opaque contracts and poor quality implementation.

In an address to the general meeting of the Association of Municipalities “Tolerance“ Peevski criticized the country's government and stated that signals of corrupt practices and abuses remain without consequences.

“In the current year 2026, the state was placed in the hands of a political force randomly assembled around the former president and his entourage. The categorical majority, which should bring stability, rather bears the marks of authoritarianism, without the necessary competence and responsibility corresponding to this parliamentary weight“, Peevski stated in his address.

He accuses the government of creating a political umbrella over corrupt practices and abuses. According to him, the Ministry of Interior has been “taken over and transformed into the new State Security“, and intimidation, political persecution and ostentatious actions are directed against those politically inconvenient to the authorities.

Peevski also points out that uncertainty, worries about impoverishment and the rise in the price of goods, services, fuel and energy worsen the well-being of citizens.

“We know that every stolen euro is a resource taken away from someone who really needs help and support!“, states the leader of the MRF.

Mayors joined a declaration in support of the campaign

In support of the initiative, the mayors from the Association of Municipalities “Tolerance“ have joined a declaration stating their readiness to exercise control over those in power and to oppose corruption and practices that harm society.

The document also expresses disagreement with the self-serving cuts in the state and municipal administration, which it is claimed can violate rights and make services more expensive for citizens by outsourcing services to companies close to those in power.

„That is why we are initiating a National Campaign „SHIELD for the People“, aimed at protecting public resources at all levels — in ministries, state agencies, funds, state companies and municipalities“, the declaration states.

According to the participants in the initiative, the goal is to ensure that public funds are used in the interest of citizens, and abuses are revealed and stopped in a timely manner.

The national annual meeting of the Association of Municipalities “Tolerance“ was held today in Sofia. Over 40 mayors and representatives of municipalities participated in the forum.