Young woman dies in head-on crash in Parvomay

A 34-year-old woman died in a serious accident between two cars in Parvomay on Sunday morning, writes Dariknews.bg.

The accident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. via 112. According to initial information, a car driven by a 22-year-old man entered the oncoming lane and hit another car head-on.

In the collision, the 34-year-old passenger in the second car suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance. The driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman, was left under medical observation.

The tests for alcohol and drugs of both drivers were negative. A blood sample was also taken from the 22-year-old man for laboratory testing. He was detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case.