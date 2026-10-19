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Young woman dies in head-on crash in Parvomay

Young woman dies in head-on crash in Parvomay

Another woman is in hospital

Oct 19, 2026 17:45 78

Young woman dies in head-on crash in Parvomay - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 34-year-old woman died in a serious accident between two cars in Parvomay on Sunday morning, writes Dariknews.bg.

The accident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. via 112. According to initial information, a car driven by a 22-year-old man entered the oncoming lane and hit another car head-on.

In the collision, the 34-year-old passenger in the second car suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance. The driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman, was left under medical observation.

The tests for alcohol and drugs of both drivers were negative. A blood sample was also taken from the 22-year-old man for laboratory testing. He was detained for up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case.


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