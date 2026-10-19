Man disguised as woman robs money transfer office in Dupnitsa

Two men have been detained for armed with threats and pepper spray robbing a money transfer office in Dupnitsa. One of the suspects entered the premises, disguised as a woman, threatened the employee and took 375 euros, the Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The crime was committed in a residential complex in the city. According to investigators, the attacker threatened the 24-year-old employee and took the money. Before fleeing, he sprayed the man with pepper spray in the face.

After the investigation began, forensic experts established the identity of the alleged perpetrator. It turned out that this was a 38-year-old man from Sofia with previous criminal records. He was found and arrested in Dupnitsa on October 17.

The collected evidence also pointed the police to a second suspect - a 24-year-old local resident, who is believed to have participated in the preparation and execution of the robbery. The man was hiding in the capital's "Lyulin" district, where he was located and detained by officers of the "Robbery" sector of the General Directorate of the National Police. He was subsequently handed over to the police in Dupnitsa for further investigation. By order of a prosecutor, the two were detained for up to 72 hours. The case continues under the leadership of the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office.