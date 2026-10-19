Two Germans are suspected of the arson of the Starlink system in Bulgaria

Two young men, born in 2007 in Germany, are suspected of the arson of antennas from the “Starlink“ system at the “Teleport Plana“ site. They have left Bulgaria, and their whereabouts abroad remain unknown for now, BNT reports.

The arson was committed on October 9 at around 10:25 p.m. According to information presented by the prosecutor's office, the suspects are Tirpan Beitula and Zeka Islam. According to the information provided, the two arrived in Bulgaria for tourist purposes, crossed the Kalotina border crossing and stayed in the country for several hours.

In the incident, 18 antennas were set on fire. Three of them burned to the ground, two were partially damaged, and three others were damaged. There was a danger that the fire would spread and affect the administrative building of the site.

The case is under investigation, the penalty provided for in the law is imprisonment from 3 to 12 years.

The car they used has a German registration and is not owned by either of them. So far, the German services have no information about the location of the two young men.

So far, the German services have no information about the whereabouts of the two young men. The prosecutor's office said that there are security camera recordings in the case that have established the withdrawal of the car.