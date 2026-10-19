The chaos at Sofia Central Station is getting even bigger from November

From November 2, more tracks at Sofia Central Station will be closed. This will make it more difficult for travelers to travel east, fakti.bg learned.

Tracks 1 to 11 will be without electricity, with most trains from Burgas, Plovdiv and other eastern destinations departing and arriving at Iskar and Poduyane passenger stations. For some of them, a transfer between these stations and Sofia station with diesel traction and a transfer will be provided.

Currently, the situation is the same towards the northern direction and Sofia North station, between which transfers are also made.

The Central Station will operate with tracks:

2-head, 4-head and 6-head for trains in the Voluyak and Zaharna Fabrika directions.

12-track for trains in the Poduyane passenger direction

13-track for passenger trains in the Sofia North direction.