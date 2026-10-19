Ivan Hristanov: As president, I would be an advocate for the development of our armed forces

„I am even more motivated to become president than at the beginning of the campaign, because the tours and the halls inspire hope and energy. We see how the conviction in the cause that Bulgaria should finally have a new president and bring fresh air into the presidency is increasingly gaining recognition and popularity.“

This was said on the show „Face to Face“ by presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov.

When asked what made him superior to the other candidates, he replied that he could not find this categoricalness in defending Bulgaria's key causes in them.

„The first is the demographic collapse, and the second – the heavy corruption environment of the conquered country. Looking at the other presidential candidate pairs, we do not see years of sustainable work in any of these two directions“, said Hristanov.

According to him, we have not seen any statesmanlike attitude towards the armed forces of Bulgaria.

„As the president of Bulgaria, I would be an advocate for the development of the armed forces. We have not heard a single word about the participation or future participation of the armed forces in protecting the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone“, pointed out Ivan Hristanov.

„With great bitterness, we demanded the resignation of this cabinet precisely in connection with the surface-to-air missiles, which are worth 1.1 billion euros. These are missiles that Switzerland buys for 107 million euros per complex, and we buy for 185 million euros - again an inexplicable overestimation. 400 million euros increase, which no one came out, at least in parliament, to explain“, he said.

“First, I would focus more on the effects on the Bulgarian economy, because we have a blockade of all exports. 20% of Bulgaria's exports pass through the Black Sea - ores, metals, grain, nitrogen fertilizers. We have not heard a single word about what we will do with a deteriorating trade balance, a heavy negative balance, which will also reflect on the loss of jobs“, said Ivan Hristanov.

According to him, on the other hand, insurance for tankers that have to come to the refinery has jumped from 200,000 euros to 2.5 million euros.

“Just from the insurance per column, we will have a reflection of about 2 euro cents per liter of diesel. And when we have such a severe crisis, we want to see greater commitment from the parliament and the cabinet,“ said the presidential candidate.

When asked if he were president, which power he would use most actively, Hristanov replied: “The veto and referral to the Constitutional Court.“