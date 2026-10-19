The Ministry of Defense is strengthening surveillance of the Black Sea coast with drones

In connection with the additional security measures taken by the Ministry of Defense on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Bulgarian army is using unmanned aerial vehicles to strengthen surveillance of the coast and the adjacent air and sea space. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

The activities are part of the preventive measures to increase security and provide timely information about the situation in the region.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense informs citizens that observed drone flights on the Black Sea coast may be related to the implementation of enhanced surveillance tasks.