One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash between three cars on the Karnobat - Aytos road. Due to the serious incident, traffic in the area has been completely stopped, the Burgas police reported, quoted by BNT.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. The driver of one of the cars, whose identity is still being established, died on the spot. A 67-year-old man driving the second car was also seriously injured. He was transported to a hospital in Burgas.
The third car was driven by a 55-year-old Turkish citizen. His tests for alcohol and drugs were negative.
The Karnobat - Aytos road is closed to traffic. Cars are being redirected through the junction for the village of Sokolovo to the junction for the village of Klikach. The causes of the serious accident are being clarified.
Chain crash on the Karnobat-Aitos road: One person died and another was seriously injured
The crash occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight. The driver of one of the cars, whose identity is still being established, died on the spot. A 67-year-old man driving the second car was also seriously injured. He was transported to a hospital in Burgas.
Oct 19, 2026 19:53 44
One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash between three cars on the Karnobat - Aytos road. Due to the serious incident, traffic in the area has been completely stopped, the Burgas police reported, quoted by BNT.