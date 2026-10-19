Shishkov: The state will seek a strategic investor for the construction of the tunnel under Petrohan

The state plans to seek a strategic investor next year for the construction of the connection between Montana and Sofia with a tunnel under Petrohan. The intention is for the project to be implemented through a public-private partnership. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, to journalists, quoted by novini.bg.

The route is planned to be about 100 kilometers long. Two options for the tunnel are being considered - with a length of 14 or 10 kilometers. Shishkov specified that the project covers the entire road connection, including connections to settlements along the route.

The goal is to complete the environmental impact assessment procedure by the middle of next year, to advance the development of the conceptual design and to begin the development of a detailed development plan.

The minister noted that this is the key connection of Northwestern Bulgaria with Sofia and with the route to Greece. He emphasized that faster movement would increase the economic attractiveness of the region and would create opportunities for its development.

Shishkov also announced that the intention is to complete the design of the section between Montana and Vratsa by the end of next year. European funding will be sought for it during the next programming period, since the route is part of the trans-European transport network TEN-T.

The minister criticized the approach to the construction of the section between Vidin and Montana. According to him, it should have been completed long ago with European funds. Shishkov said that in 2020, instead of this option, the "in-house" model with financing from Bulgarian taxpayers was preferred.

"Instead of having connectivity, we have thefts," he said.

Shishkov expressed his expectation that the builders would soon return to the sites. He defended the decision for the state to look for a way to continue the work with the relevant companies, defining this approach as practical.

The minister warned that after the resumption of construction on both the "Hemus" and the Northwest route, there will be monthly control by the Directorate for National Construction Control. The inspections will cover the work of the builders and the supervisor, and the state will insist on quality and compliance with the agreed deadlines.

Shishkov also announced the upcoming repair of the road between Sofia and Pernik in the Vladaya region. Work is expected to begin on Wednesday or Thursday, after priority funding has been secured for the section.

He warned that the repair will create difficulties for traffic, but stressed that the condition of the pavement requires intervention.

According to him, the main goal is to make the roads safer.